Driver crashes into another car to escape group of people attacking vehicle in Loop: VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A downtown driver crashed into another vehicle while trying to escape from a group of people damaging his car late Saturday night.

It happened just before midnight in the 200 block of North Lower Columbus Drive, Chicago police said.

Police said a man and woman were inside a car when they were approached by several people who began damaging the car while the victims stayed inside.

The driver crashed into another car while trying to get away.

No one was injured, and no one is in custody, police said.