2nd man charged after father of 2 shot to death during Cicero carjacking: officials

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A second suspect wanted in the deadly shooting and carjacking of a Cicero father on the day after Christmas is in custody.

Isaac Hernandez was arrested over the weekend. Jason Eady was arrested back in December.

Both men are charged with first-degree murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Investigators say they shot and carjacked Alejandro Trujillo Moreno on Dec. 26 near 19th Street and 49th Avenue.