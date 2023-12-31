Chicago man charged after father of 2 fatally shot during Cicero carjacking: officials

A family is pleading for answers after a man was shot and killed in Cicero Tuesday.

A family is pleading for answers after a man was shot and killed in Cicero Tuesday.

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged after a deadly shooting and carjacking in Cicero on Tuesday.

Alejandro Trujillo Moreno was fatally shot near 19th Street and 49th Avenue, police said.

Surveillance video from a neighbor showed him chasing a suspect and both fall to the ground as he may have already been injured.

The video shows a suspect get up and run away with a second person. The husband and father of two remained on the ground until first responders arrive.

Jason I. Eady, 21, has been arrested in connection with the shooting, Cicero officials announced on Saturday. He has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking. Police are looking for additional people of interest in the case.

This was the second of two fatal shootings that took place in Cicero within a three-day period, but police do not believe they are connected.

One of the last memories the slain father's family have of him is him trying on a new pair of Ray Ban sunglasses on Christmas Day.

"I'm devastated, I still can't believe it," the victim's wife, Vanessa, said in Spanish.

Vanessa said she heard the gunshots.

"I looked out and saw my husband's SUV parked with the driver's side door open," Vanessa said. "Then I heard a second gunshot. I came out and saw one of his killers driving away in his car."

A resident of Cicero for 18 years, he leaves behind his wife and two teenage children, who are now speaking out in their quest for justice.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses.

"It was sad. Sad to think that it happened to one of our neighbors," neighbor Patricia Hernandez said. "It's so close to home."

Trujillo's family said police recovered the stolen vehicle, which is still in police possession as the investigation continues. Cicero police have not confirmed that information.

