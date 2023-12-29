Man fatally shot during Cicero carjacking, police say; surveillance video shows suspects flee scene

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A family is pleading for answers after a man was shot and killed during a carjacking in Cicero on Tuesday.

Alejandro Trujillo Moreno was fatally shot near 19th Street and 49th Avenue, police said.

Surveillance video from a neighbor showed him chasing a suspect and both fall to the ground as he may have already been injured.

The video shows a suspect get up and run away with a second person. The father of two remained on the ground until first responders arrive.

This was the second of two fatal shootings that took place in Cicero within a three-day period. While police don't believe they are connected, they are being tight-lipped about the investigation as they continue to pursue those who took the life of a husband and father of two.

One of the last memories Alejandro Trujillo Moreno's family have of him is him trying on a new pair of Ray Ban sunglasses on Christmas Day.

"I'm devastated, I still can't believe it," Trujillo's wife, Vanessa, said in Spanish.

Trujillo's wife said she heard the gunshots.

"I looked out and saw my husband's SUV parked with the driver's side door open," Vanessa said. "Then I heard a second gunshot. I came out and saw one of his killers driving away in his car."

A resident of Cicero for 18 years, and he leaves behind his wife and two teenage children, who are now speaking out in their quest for justice.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses.

"It was sad. Sad to think that it happened to one of our neighbors," neighbor Patricia Hernandez said. "It's so close to home."

A spokesperson for the town said police have good leads, but they are not saying anything just yet.

"We just want to make sure we have everything wrapped up properly so that when charges are brought against the State's Attorney's Office they are not minimized or released on bond," Cicero spokesperson Ray Hanania said. "Whoever they are, we don't want them out on the street again."

Trujillo's family said police recovered the stolen vehicle, which is still in police possession as the investigation continues. Cicero police have not confirmed this information.