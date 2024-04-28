Chicago's Pizza and Tacotlán join forces for Cinco de Mayo with limited-time Birria Deep Dish Pizza

Looking to celebrate Cinco de Mayo 2024 in Chicago? Chicago's Pizza and Tacotlán created Birria Pizza for a limited-time only.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Pizza, an iconic multi-restaurant concept that's been serving some of the city's best 'za for over 25 years, and Tacotlán, a buzzworthy taqueria widely known for their birria, have joined forces to create the ultimate Cinco de Mayo in Chicago dish: The Birria Deep Dish Pizza.

From May 2 to May 5, guests can indulge in the delectable Birria Pizza, a fusion of Mexican tradition and Chicago-style pizza craftsmanship.

Birria, a cherished dish hailing from the heart of Jalisco, Mexico (where Martin Flores, the founder of Chicago Pizza's and patriarch of the Flores family, is from,) is a rich meat stew bursting with flavorful spices and slow-cooked to perfection in a savory broth.

The Birria Pizza features Tacotlán's renowned birria baked into Chicago's Pizza signature deep dish stuffed and thin crust pies.

Martin Flores learned the ropes of the pizza world from the original owners of Giordano's over 30 years ago. He said Chicago's Pizza's buttery, flaky crust, housemade tomato sauce and signature parmesan-spice dusting is the perfect complement to the flavor of the Tacotlán's birria.

Each Birria Pizza comes with a side of consomé, the flavorful broth traditionally served with birria, enhancing the dining experience with every bite.

"Chicago's Pizza has been a staple in the community for over 25 years, and we're excited to partner with Tacotlán to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style," said Flores, who is the owner of Chicago's Pizza. "This collaboration embodies the spirit of family and culinary innovation, bringing together the best of both worlds."

The Birria Pizza will be available exclusively at Chicago's Pizza's three locations on the city's North and Northwest Sides.

This limited edition dish is available in a size medium only and priced at $28 for thin crust and $35 for deep dish stuffed.

To find Chicago's Pizza's locations, click here.

To learn more about Tacotlán, click here.