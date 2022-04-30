Takito Kitchen in Wicker Park holds week-long Cinco de Mayo celebration

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Takito brands is kicking off a week-long celebration of Cinco De Mayo.
The Takito Kitchen is 7-year-old award winning modern taqueria in Wicker Park. That location is holding different events to celebrate the anniversary of Mexico's victory at the battle of Puebla in 1862.
Dubbed Takito De Mayo it all starts Saturday with live mariachi music and giveaways. On Taco Tuesday there will be a live magic show and on Cinco De Mayo there will be more mariachis, a DJ and giveaways all day long.
The La Bandera Margarita Flight will also be back from Saturday through Thursday, May 5th. The flight features a red margarita (strawberry,) white margarita (coconut) and green margarita (cucumber) - colors representing the Mexican flag.
