Cinema Chatham move theater closes its doors

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People in the Chatham neighborhood are disappointed after learning their local movie theater has shut its doors permanently.

Twenty First Ward Alderman Ronnie Mosley confirmed the closure of Cinema Chatham with ABC7.

Known by many in the community as the "Chatham Theater," the cinema has been a staple on the South Side since the 90s.

The theater closed near the beginning of the pandemic and reopened in 2021 after being purchased by Emagine Entertainment.

Alderman Mosley expressed his disappointment in the theater closing.

"The closure of Chatham Cinema has dealt a major blow to the arts and entertainment scene of the 21st Ward. Despite the decline of the movie theater industry in the US, further worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing popularity of streaming services, Chatham Theater made a valiant effort to stay open, and their efforts are appreciated.

"Unfortunately, our ward has faced numerous setbacks, and recent incidents in the 87th & Dan Ryan Business Corridor have made it necessary to organize a forum with the local business owners. The goal of this collective effort is to gather valuable insights and develop strategies to improve the area and ensure a thriving business community."

With Chatham Theater now closed, there are only two movie theaters on Chicago's South Side: AMC Ford City 14 and Harper Theater in Hyde Park.

ABC7 has reached out to Emagine Entertainment about the closure and what consumers who purchased advanced tickets can do to obtain refunds. We have not yet heard back.