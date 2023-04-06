WATCH LIVE

Chicago in violation of ADA, denying visually impaired people accessible crosswalks: federal judge

Thursday, April 6, 2023 8:22PM
A federal judge ruled that Chicago violated the ADA, denying visually impaired people accessible crosswalks.

CHICAGO -- On Friday, a federal judge ruled that the City of Chicago is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

According to a lawsuit filed in 2021, the city allegedly failed to install pedestrian signals that are specially designed to aid the blind or visually impaired.

A DOJ statement reiterates that the city only installed accessible crossing signals at "a minuscule portion of the whole."

According to the assistant attorney general, the DOJ is committed to finding a remedy that addresses the discrimination against blind people in Chicago.

