Applications for Aurora's new affordable housing development for seniors close after only 3 days

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The city of Aurora has closed the applications for its new affordable housing development specifically for seniors after only three days.

Called the 1449 Senior Estates, the development will have 70 brand new single family homes and duplexes in Aurora's Far West Side for residents who are 62 and older. The units in the development come with attached garages, are ADA accessible and allow pets.

City officials said their initial goal was to collect up to 300 applicants over a 30 day period that began Wednesday, April 3.

However, they collected more than three times that many applications between Wednesday and Friday alone, and therefore had to close the application window. They will now begin selecting applicants.

Aurora officials said the goal is to select 10 to 15 tenants per month starting in May to fill the 70 duplexes and single-family homes, which will complete construction by fall. Priority is being given to Aurora residents and veterans.

The first group of approved applicants will be announced in May.

The city of Aurora has been pushing for more affordable housing. In mid-March the city opened Fox Valley Apartments in an old, converted elementary school.

City officials say their most recent housing study shows more than 2,600 people are currently on a waiting list for public housing, with an average wait time of 605 days.