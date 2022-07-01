Chicago, Cook County minimum wage increase takes effect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The minimum wage in Chicago and suburban Cook County increased Friday.Companies in Chicago with 21 employees or more will need to pay workers at least $15.40 an hour.Businesses with fewer than 21 employees are required to pay employees at least $14.50 an hour.Domestic workers like those in childcare and home health services must be paid at least $15.40 an hour, regardless of the size of the company.For tipped employees in Chicago, the minimum wage will be $9.24 for employers with 21 or more workers and $8.70 an hour for businesses with fewer than 21 workers. Employers must also make up the difference between any tips received and the minimum wage for non-tipped workers.Domestic workers like those in childcare and home health services must be paid the same, regardless of the size of the company.In suburban Cook County, the minimum wage for non-tipped workers will increase to $13.35 an hour and $7.40 for tipped workers.In Chicago, enhancements to the Fair Workweek Ordinance take effect, which require employers in covered industries to post work schedules with at least 14 days' notice.Employees need to earn less than $29.35 per-hour or $56,381 a year to gain the protection. Covered industries include building services, healthcare, hotel, manufacturing, restaurant, retail, or warehouse services.Also as part of Chicago's Sexual Harassment Laws, all employers in Chicago are required to have a written policy on sexual harassment, display a public notice advising of the prohibition on sexual harassment where employees can see, and conduct annual training.On January 1, the Illinois minimum wage increased to $12 an hour. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.