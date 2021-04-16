climate of hope

Amid perils of climate change, there are reasons for hope

Amid perils of climate change, there are reasons for hope

As National Geographic Explorer Victoria Herrmann observes, "We have the solutions. We have developed the technology, the knowledge, the science we need."

Our ABC Owned Television Stations meteorologists see not only our climate challenges, but also the solutions that can be deployed today to address the problem.

It's the possibility of a future powered by ingenuity, innovation and hope.

Watch "Our America: Climate of Hope," on your local ABC station, wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku beginning April 16 and on Hulu April 17.
