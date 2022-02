ISTANBUL -- Dramatic video released from Istanbul, Turkey captured a close call for one boy.The February 14 video shows a boy walking into a mall business while being distracted by his phone.At the same, the footage shows a worker dropping packages into a storage hole in the floor.The boy, who was reportedly texting while walking along the corridor, falls down the hole.Another camera captured what happens next.The boy lands on a stack of boxes in the storage room which prevented him from hitting the floor below.The boy was said to be OK and left without a scratch.