George Floyd

CNN reporter arrested on live TV after George Floyd protests in Minneapolis | VIDEO

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis arrested a CNN television crew while live on air Friday as they reported on the unrest over the killing of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody.

The live video showed Minnesota State Patrol handcuff CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and lead him away. A producer and a photojournalist for CNN were also taken away in handcuffs.

"We told you before that we are with CNN," the cameraman is heard telling police.

The cable news network said Jimenez, a black man, was arrested while a white reporter on the ground was not. In a tweet, CNN Communications said that the crew identified themselves and called the situation a "clear violation of their First Amendment rights."



Jimenez and his crew have since been released, CNN confirmed. He went back on air soon after and called the situation "confusing."
EMBED More News Videos

CNN reporter Omar Jiminez described his arrest and called the situation "confusion."



CNN president Jeff Zucker spoke to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who apologized for the arrest. Walz said he takes full responsibility for what happened.

"We want the media there to cover this. It is never acceptable for this to happen. The governor accepts full responsibility," Walz said.

The Minnesota State Patrol said on Twitter that the journalists were among four people arrested as troopers were "clearing the streets and restoring order." The patrol said they "were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media."

Minneapolis and nearby St. Paul have seen days of violent protests over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotaarrestprotestcnngeorge floydu.s. & worlddeath in custody
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Expert: No police academy teaches officers to put knees on necks
Trump calls George Floyd death 'shocking,' calls protesters 'thugs'
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois moves into Phase 3 of reopening plan
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
Woman walking dog rescues man drowning in Chicago River: 'There was nobody else to do it'
Mayor Lightfoot sets June 3 date for Phase 3 of reopening
Mayor Lightfoot to announce shared streets plan Friday
Man killed after being pushed in front of CTA Red Line train on South Side
False news swirls around Minneapolis officer in fatal arrest
Show More
South Chicago shooting leaves 2 teens dead, police say
Body found in DuPage River ID'd as missing woman with autism
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, drying out and cooler Friday
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Gov. Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
Consumer Reports: Staying safe from hackers while working from home
More TOP STORIES News