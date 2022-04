Coachella: The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia to replace Kanye West among headliners

The Party & The After Party pic.twitter.com/8gT2bF3x5j — Coachella (@coachella) April 6, 2022

INDIO, Calif. -- The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are set to join Harry Styles and Billie Eilish as co-headliners of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, replacing Kanye West after the rapper backed out , according to a new lineup released Wednesday.Earlier this week, a source told CNN that West did not want to take the stage in the midst of his divorce battle with Kim Kardashian and in the wake of his one-sided feud with "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah.In the past several weeks West has taken to social media to air his grievances about co-parenting issues with Kardashian.The annual event is held over two weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, and this year is scheduled to take place April 15-17 and April 22-24.