$91M worth of cocaine seized, destroyed in El Salvador, police say: WATCH

The police said the cocaine was burned as a part of the fight against the illegal drug-trafficking system in the country.

CHANGALLO, El Salvador -- El Salvador's Anti-Narcotics Division seized and destroyed 5,048 pounds (2,290 kg) of cocaine worth $91 million in Changallo on Thursday, September 1, according to President Nayib Bukele.

The National Civil Police of El Salvador said that the drugs were seized from seven foreigners.

Video posted on Thursday by the PNC El Salvador, which they said was filmed in Changallo, shows authorities setting packages of cocaine on fire.

