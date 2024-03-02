Kenosha authorities discover cocaine infused in rollerblade wheels in package from Colombia

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Law enforcement officers found rollerblades from Colombia that tested positive for the presence of cocaine on Friday while searching a home in Wisconsin.

The rollerblades were sent in a package from Bogota, Colombia to Kenosha, Wisconsin. The wheels were infused with a gelatin-like substance which contained a trace of the illegal drug, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said.

The discovery led authorities to discovering over 1,000 grams of cocaine at the home in the 6600 block of 26th Avenue in Kenosha. The drugs were estimated at over $35,000 in street value.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department's Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG) conducted a joint operation with the Tactical Response Team and members of the Department of Homeland Security Investigations Team. KDOG was informed by Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection last week that a package en route from Colombia to Wisconsin contained wheels on Canariam Rollerblades that were identified as suspicious. Authorities received a warrant to search the home where the package was being delivered to.

During the search of the home, authorities also found nearly $3,500 in U.S. currency, money transfer documents worth over $30,000 and multiple forged documents for identification and social security cards.

Police continue to investigate. Charges are pending for the suspects involved.

No further information about the drug bust was immediately available.