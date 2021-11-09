CHICAGO (WLS) -- Federal agents seized 100 kilos of cocaine in River North and the Gold Coast last week, officials said.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said the drugs were flown into Gary-Indiana airport last Wednesday in suitcases on a private plane that started its flight in Mexico.
There were 80 kilograms of cocaine found in a vehicle in River North and another 20 in a North Side hotel room.
RELATED: Rapper Fetty Wap released on $500K bond after drug trafficking charge in New York
The private plane, a Bombardier Challenger 600, has been seized, and three people were arrested.
Sebastian Vazquez-Gamez, 30, of Toluca de Lerdo, Mexico and Rodrigo Alexis Jimenez-Perez, 25, of Columbus, Indiana were arrested Wednesday in downtown Chicago, while Sergio Ivan Blas, 39, of Indianapolis, Indiana was arrested Thursday in the Indianapolis area.
Jimenez-Perez is due in court Tuesday afternoon, Vazquez-Gamez is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon and Blas will also appear Tuesday in Indiana.
100 kilos of cocaine seized in River North, Gold Coast; private plane also taken, feds say
Federal officials said there appeared to be a Mexico to Chicago drug pipeline through the Gary-Indiana airport
DRUG BUST
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News