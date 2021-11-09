drug bust

100 kilos of cocaine seized in River North, Gold Coast; private plane also taken, feds say

Federal officials said there appeared to be a Mexico to Chicago drug pipeline through the Gary-Indiana airport
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

100 kilos of cocaine seized from downtown Chicago hotel, vehicle: feds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Federal agents seized 100 kilos of cocaine in River North and the Gold Coast last week, officials said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the drugs were flown into Gary-Indiana airport last Wednesday in suitcases on a private plane that started its flight in Mexico.

There were 80 kilograms of cocaine found in a vehicle in River North and another 20 in a North Side hotel room.

RELATED: Rapper Fetty Wap released on $500K bond after drug trafficking charge in New York

The private plane, a Bombardier Challenger 600, has been seized, and three people were arrested.

Sebastian Vazquez-Gamez, 30, of Toluca de Lerdo, Mexico and Rodrigo Alexis Jimenez-Perez, 25, of Columbus, Indiana were arrested Wednesday in downtown Chicago, while Sergio Ivan Blas, 39, of Indianapolis, Indiana was arrested Thursday in the Indianapolis area.

Jimenez-Perez is due in court Tuesday afternoon, Vazquez-Gamez is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon and Blas will also appear Tuesday in Indiana.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northgold coastgarycocainemexicodrug bustu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
Wife of Chicago dealer tied to El Chapo says US gave her immunity deal
Rapper Fetty Wap released on $500K bond after drug trafficking charge
FL police looking for 'rightful owner' of $2M of weed
Former CPD officer convicted of stealing drugs, money fired
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News