rapper

Rapper Fetty Wap released on $500K bond after drug trafficking charge in New York

Fetty Wap drugs: Rapper accused of transporting, distributing heroin, fentanyl
By Sonia Moghe
EMBED <>More Videos

Fetty Wap released from prison after posting $500K bail

NEW YORK CITY -- Rapper Fetty Wap, who was arrested on a drug trafficking charge last week, is being released from custody on $500,000 bond.

The rapper, who is also known as Willie Junior Maxwell II, was indicted along with five others on a drug trafficking conspiracy charge, after federal prosecutors say the men allegedly transported and distributed drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, in New York, according to an indictment announced Friday.

He was arrested Oct. 28 at CitiField in New York City.
EMBED More News Videos

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested Thursday at Citi Field on federal drug charges.



U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert approved his release with conditions, including GPS monitoring, random drug testing, that he surrender his passport and receive approval before traveling, according to John Marzulli, a spokesman with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

The indictment, which was filed on Sept. 29 and unsealed last week, charged Maxwell with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.

The other defendants were also charged with an additional count of use of firearms in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

RELATED: Ice Cube reportedly declines $9M movie role because of vaccine request

In a press release, authorities allege a pipeline of drugs ran from the West Coast to the East Coast, "contributing to the addiction and overdose epidemic we have seen time and time again tear people's lives apart."

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew yorkillegal drugsdrug arrestdrug bustrapperfetty wapdrugdrugs
RAPPER
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Juice WRLD documentary Chicago native's enduring influence
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA concert: Reports
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion celebrates her college graduation
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Show More
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
More TOP STORIES News