Man sentenced to 40 years after fatally shooting another, dumping body along Edens Expressway

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Tuesday for his role in the 2013 shooting death of a 20-year-old from Highland Park.

Colin Nutter was robbed and killed after arranging to sell marijuana to three men, prosecutors said.

One of those men, Michael Coffee, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced Tuesday in Lake County court.

Philip Vatamaniuc was sentenced in 2018 to 54 years in prison plus three years of supervision after his release.

Family previously said Nutter was a young man who was honest, creative, thoughtful and giving. They said their lives without him are broken.

Authorities said Vatamaniuc, along with Benjamin Schenk and Coffee, arranged to buy marijuana from Nutter in 2013, and ended up shooting him in the head and tossing his body along the Edens Expressway in Wilmette.

Coffee had for years been found unfit to stand trial.

Schenk has also pleaded guilty, and is next due in court March 13.

