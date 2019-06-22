u.s. & world

Utah college student MacKenzie Lueck missing after ride-share from airport

SALT LAKE CITY -- Friends and family members are asking for the public's help to find a Utah college student who hasn't been heard from since taking a ride-share home from the airport last week.

MacKenzie Lueck, 23, flew from Los Angeles International Airport to Salt Lake City International Airport late Sunday after attending her grandmother's funeral in California, KSTU reported. She texted her parents around 1 a.m. June 17 to let them know that her flight had landed in Utah and then hailed a ride to an address in North Salt Lake through Lyft.

Police said Lueck was last seen at that address early Monday. It's not immediately clear if that North Salt Lake address was her home or another destination.

In a statement, Lyft told KSTU that Lueck's ride "contained no irregularities and ended at the destination entered by the rider," adding that the driver continued to pick up other passengers that evening.

"We recognize how scary this must be for those who know and love Ms. Lueck. The safety of our community is fundamental to Lyft and we are actively assisting law enforcement with their investigation," Lyft added.

Salt Lake City police confirmed that both Lyft and the driver were cooperating with their investigation. Investigators said they have "not discovered any information that would lead us to believe that MacKenzie has been harmed or is in danger at this time" but added that detectives "are concerned for MacKenzie's welfare."

Family members said Lueck's car had not been moved and her phone appeared to be off. They said it was "uncharacteristic" for her to skip work and classes and miss a mid-term exam.

Anybody with information about Lueck's whereabouts should contact Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000 and reference case 19-111129.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
utahlyftlos angeles international airportu.s. & worldmissing personmissing woman
U.S. & WORLD
7 dead in collision with several motorcycles, pickup truck
11 killed in skydiving plane crash in Hawaii
Reward in fatal shooting of Racine officer grows to $64,500
David Ortiz in good condition, out of intensive care
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Armed men rob 10 people at NW Side bar
ICE raids delayed for 2 weeks: Trump
Judge clears way for Ukrainian gas mogul Dmitry Firtash extradition to Chicago
University Park residents angry, fearful over lead-tainted water
Reward in fatal shooting of Racine officer grows to $64,500
Mom, 2 toddlers found dead on Staten Island
Trump denies knowing woman newly accusing him of sexual assault
Show More
Family shares message from Maleah Davis at her funeral
Man arrested after woman jumps from window to escape brutal rape
7 dead in collision with several motorcycles, pickup truck
Man suspected of killing 2 people kills himself, cops say
4 killed, 12 wounded in Friday shootings across Chicago
More TOP STORIES News