Colorado man confesses to killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters

Authorities said the husband of a missing family in Colorado has been arrested in connection with the case.

Frederick, Colorado --
A Colorado man has been arrested after allegedly confessing to killing his pregnant wife and two daughters.


According to ABC affiliate KMGH, law enforcement officials said 33-year-old Christopher Watts confessed to killing 34-year-old Shanann Watts, who was 15 weeks pregnant, and their two daughters, 3-year-old Celeste and 4-year-old Bella, just hours after pleading for them to return home.



Early Thursday morning, officials announced his arrest, saying he was booked into the Weld County Jail and was awaiting charges.

Christopher Watts



Police believe they know where bodies are and they're working to retrieve them.

Shanann, a Moore County native, and her daughters have been missing Monday.

According to sources, Shanann returned home early Monday morning from a work trip in Arizona.

Her husband told police he came home and his wife and their two children were gone. However, her keys, purse, and phone were still at the home.

He also said that he and Shanann had an "emotional conversation" prior to her disappearance and would not elaborate further.

Police told KMGH it was the man's behavior that tipped them off.

It was a confession that is shocking to many.

In a Facebook video, Shanann once called Christopher the best thing that's ever happened to her, saying he stuck with her through medical battles and was lucky to have him.

The FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are also investigating.

Police will hold a news conference at 10:30 (MDT) a.m. regarding the case.
