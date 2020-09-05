Former ComEd VP Fidel Marquez charged in alleged bribery scheme implicating Michael Madigan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges have been filed for the first time in the ongoing ComEd investigation that has implicated Illinois' powerful House Speaker Michael Madigan.Fidel Marquez, former vice president of governmental affairs at ComEd, is accused of of arranging jobs and other perks for Madigan's political allies in exchange for favorable action in Springfield.Madigan, a Southwest Side state representative since 1971, has not been charged and has strongly denied any wrongdoing.Madigan said Wednesday that he's "never made a legislative decision with improper motives."'In a statement, ComEd said it's not in a position to comment.