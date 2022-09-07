ComEd warns of scammers who trick customers into thinking they owe more on bills

ComEd is warning people about phone scams tricking customers into thinking they owe more on a bill than they actually do.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ComEd issued a new warning about people using residents' electricity bills to steal money.

Thieves are allegedly using mobile payment apps to trick customers into thinking they owe more on bills than they actually do.

The Better Business Bureau said it got an influx of complaints in July. About $25,000 was stolen.

ComEd representatives told ABC7 they don't call customers to demand immediate payment.

