ComEd impersonators are trying to steal customers' personal info, utility company warns

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ComEd impersonators may be trying to trick you into giving up your electric account and banking information. They could be flooding your inbox, knocking on your door or calling you.ComEd says impersonators are trying to get your personal information to rip you off."It made me feel unsettled that they had that sort of information and it made me worried for the more vulnerable people that might actually get scammed," says Northbrook resident Susan Harrison, who got a call from a con artist claiming to be from ComEd. "They had the last four digits of my account, they had my address, they had my name and that was enough for me to believe them."They told her that her electricity would be shut off that day if she didn't make a payment immediately."I told them that I had auto pay and they said that their bank changed," Harrison said. "I told them I would give them my Visa. They said they couldn't take it that, I had to give them my bank information and that's when I clued in that something was amiss."Harrison called ComEd who confirmed the scam and she reported the incident to police."ComEd will never come to your home or business or call you and demand payment," said Tom Dominguez, a ComEd spokesperson.ComEd said they will never ask you for a ComEd account number, your bank account number or driver license info. And you will never be asked to pay for a bill with a gift card or cryptocurrency."This is a critical time and these people know how to apply the pressure and try to sound professional," Dominguez said.And he warned to beware of phishing emails."The best way to identify those kinds of scams is really take a look at the email address," Dominguez said. "Sometimes they're tricky and what they do is, where it says ComEd, they will put a zero on there, just to make it look like it's an authenticated email address. And then of course, hover over the links that they provide you and see where it's actually going."Harrison warned others: "Trust your instincts and if something feels amiss, hang up and call the company back directly."When in doubt, go toor look at your bill for the number and call ComEd yourself.