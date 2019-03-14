A ComEd worker was seriously injured on the job on Thursday, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.
The man was working on an above ground transformer in the 5200 block of West 63rd Street when he was shocked, CFD authorities said. They were able to revive him and transport him to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He was in critical condition at the time of his transport, according to CFD.
No further information was available.
ComEd worker shocked, critically hurt on the job
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News