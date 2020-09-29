Community & Events

12th annual Taste of Pilsen to hold "to-go" sampler event Tuesday amid pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 12th annual Taste of Pilsen event will take place Tuesday in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, organizers repurposed this year's event as a "to-go" sampler, where foodies will head to designated restaurants to pick up treats.

Organizers say it will be like trick-or-treating for foodies.

Tickets cost $25 and must be purchased online prior to the event.

Foodies will receive a ¡Buen Provecho! tote bag and a map of 24 participating restaurants along 18th Street.

The event is scheduled from 5:00 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.

For more information or to purchase a ticket visit: esdcchicago.org/2020-buen-provecho.
