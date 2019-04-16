CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of Chicago's most stable and deep-rooted runs returns to the lakefront on Thursday, June 13.
Runners and walkers are encouraged to join the Chicago community and help raise funds to find a cure for all blood cancers at the 25th Annual ABC 7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk. Register now at www.Gibbons5K.com.
Who: Thousands of runners, walkers and volunteers will converge at Grant Park to fight leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, or myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).
What: 25th Annual ABC 7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk
When: Thursday, June 13, run start at 6:25 p.m. Run start is broadcast LIVE on ABC 7 Chicago during the 6 p.m. Eyewitness News.
Where: Arvey Field in Chicago's Grant Park, Columbus Drive near Roosevelt Road. Site opens at 4:30 p.m.
Why: To benefit the Chicago-based Leukemia Research Foundation. Its mission: dedicated to conquering all blood cancers by funding research into their causes and cures, and enriching the quality of life of those touched by these diseases.
The event, named after the legendary ABC 7 reporter Jim Gibbons, has raised nearly $2 million in net revenue over the years to help fund critical, medical research for blood cancers.
"We're proud of our association with the Leukemia Research Foundation and the positive impact they continue to have in the fight to find cures for blood cancers. There is no better way to honor the memory of our colleague Jim Gibbons," said ABC 7 President and General Manager John Idler.
"Our incredible partnership with ABC 7 Chicago continues to be an integral part of our success with this event. More than 35,000 people in the Chicago area are currently living with a blood cancer diagnosis and this run/walk is a great way for everyone to help," said Leukemia Research Foundation Executive Director Kevin Radelet.
Online registration for the 5K Run and 3K Walk is currently $40 for adults and $20 for youth 12 and under and chip-timing is included. Virtual runners are welcome for a $5 registration fee.
Event sponsorships are still available. Contact Cindy Kane at Cindy@LRFmail.org or call 847.424.0600. The LRF is honored to have the support of ABC 7 Chicago and its continued commitment to the fight against all blood cancers.
Volunteers are still needed. Click here to help.
Stay up-to-date about pre-event parties, packet pickup and more through the ABC 7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk presence on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About The Leukemia Research Foundation (LRF)
The Leukemia Research Foundation, a CharityNavigator.org 4-Star Charity headquartered in Northfield, Ill., is committed to funding research and providing support to people affected by blood cancers. The Leukemia Research Foundation is dedicated to conquering all blood cancers by funding research into their causes and cures, and enriching the quality of life of those touched by these diseases. For 73 years, thousands of volunteers and 22 current volunteer chapters have helped the Foundation raise more than $77 million to help fund research specifically targeting aspiring, eager, and innovative scientists and physicians around the world, provide patient financial assistance, and offer educational and emotional support for patients and their families.
Leukemia Research Foundation information is available at www.allbloodcancers.org, or by calling 847-424-0600.
25th Annual ABC 7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk
