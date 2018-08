60,000 rubber ducks float down river in Chicago Ducky Derby

EMBED >More News Videos Watch a timelapse of the Chicago Ducky Derby.

The 13th Annual Chicago Ducky Derby will take off down the Chicago River from the Wabash Bridge Thursday.The Derby benefits Special Olympics Illinois and raised $400,000 with 58,000 ducks in 2017. Ducks were available for adoption for $5 until 12:30 p.m. online or at 400 N. Michigan Avenue.A Family Festival featuring Special Olympics athletes will begin at 10 a.m. at the Wrigley Building. Ducks were dropped into the river at 1 p.m.The grand prize winner claimed a 2018 Chevy Equinox from the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevy Dealers. Other winners took home an Apple Vacation, Chicagoland Speedway tickets, or a $2,500 cash prize.For more information about Special Olympics Illinois, click here