America's 'sweetest' race brings 40K runners to downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Known as America's "sweetest" race, the 12th annual Hot Chocolate Run took off from Chicago's Grant Park Sunday morning.An estimated 40,000 people ran either a 5K race or a 15K race through downtown.Runners were awarded with an expected post-race prize: a mug of hot chocolate, as well as other tasty treats.The run raises money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.