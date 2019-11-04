Community & Events

America's 'sweetest' race brings 40K runners to downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Known as America's "sweetest" race, the 12th annual Hot Chocolate Run took off from Chicago's Grant Park Sunday morning.

An estimated 40,000 people ran either a 5K race or a 15K race through downtown.

Runners were awarded with an expected post-race prize: a mug of hot chocolate, as well as other tasty treats.

The run raises money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
