Annual 'Cop on a Rooftop' event raising money for Special Olympics Illinois

The 17th annual "Cop on a Rooftop" event is taking place Friday.

Law enforcement officials will be stationed on rooftops of a record number 315 Dunkin' locations across the state of Illinois to raise money for the Special Olympics Illinois. The event started at 5 a.m. and will run until noon.

They hope to collect nearly $1 million after collecting $871,000 for last year's event.

For more information on the fundraiser and a full list of participating locations, visit www.soill.org.
