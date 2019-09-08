Anti-racist march takes aim at 'white nationalist activity' in Beverly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many people took to the streets Saturday to send a message that Chicago's Beverly neighborhood is a safe place for everyone.The "Anti-Racist Unity March" was held in the wake of what organizers call a rise in "white nationalist activity" in the 19th Ward over the past few years.The event was organized by the Southwest Chicago Diversity Collaborative and Southsiders for Peace."Beverly and the 19th Ward, it's a diverse community and that's what we value about this," said Maria Moser, a marcher. "Hatred, and intolerance and racism are not going to be a feature of this community."The march comes after fliers for a white supremacy group were found in the area earlier this summer.