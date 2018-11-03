COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show brings unique finds to the suburbs

EMBED </>More Videos

Some of the country's top dealers of antiques and modern pieces are in town for the Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show.

WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) --
Some of the country's top dealers of antiques and modern pieces were in the Chicago area Saturday for the Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show.

The show features home furnishings and accessories, artwork, clothing, and jewelry ranging in styles from classic to modern.

Julia Buckingham from Buckingham Interiors and Design joined ABC7 to talk about the event.

The Antiques + Modernism starts at 10 a.m. and continues to 5 p.m. Saturday in Winnetka.

Sunday's hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information and tickets, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventseventsWinnetka
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Chicago United holds 50th Anniversary Gala
ABC7, BUILD Chicago host first La Mesa Latina luncheon
Bicentennial Bash: Counting down to Illinois' 200th birthday in Naperville
"Serving Up Love" in Chicago
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Illinois early voting numbers surpass previous election totals; polls remain open this weekend
Father speaks at vigil for 3 sibling struck, killed at Ind. school bus stop
Victims and gunman in Tallahassee yoga studio shooting identified
Parent brawls over youth sports lead some teams to bring in police, ban cheering
Nearly 1,000 human teeth found in walls of building
5 wounded, 1 dead in Chicago weekend shootings
Chew On This: Zombie Taco
72-year-old man found beaten to death in Austin: police
Show More
6 hospitalized after O'Hare parking lot shuttle crash
North Korea threatens to resume nuke development over sanctions
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Perfect Pet
Weekend Watch: 2018 midterm elections
More News