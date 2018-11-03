Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show brings unique finds to the suburbs

WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) --Some of the country's top dealers of antiques and modern pieces were in the Chicago area Saturday for the Antiques + Modernism Winnetka Show.
The show features home furnishings and accessories, artwork, clothing, and jewelry ranging in styles from classic to modern.
Julia Buckingham from Buckingham Interiors and Design joined ABC7 to talk about the event.
The Antiques + Modernism starts at 10 a.m. and continues to 5 p.m. Saturday in Winnetka.
Sunday's hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
