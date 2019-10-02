Belle Aire School in Downers Grove celebrating 50th anniversary with fun run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Belle Aire School in Downers Grove is celebrating its 50th anniversary and there's a fun run coming up.
The run is raising money for a new playground.
Erin Doty and Nicole Smith along with Aubrey, Cooper and Elyse joined ABC7 Wednesday morning to talk about the event.
The 50th anniversary celebration will kick off at 9 a.m. on Sunday at 3935 Belle Aire Lane, Downers Grove.
For more information, visit www.belleairepta.com/the-bulldog-fun-run.
