Belle Aire School in Downers Grove celebrating 50th anniversary with fun run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Belle Aire School in Downers Grove is celebrating its 50th anniversary and there's a fun run coming up.

The run is raising money for a new playground.

Erin Doty and Nicole Smith along with Aubrey, Cooper and Elyse joined ABC7 Wednesday morning to talk about the event.

The 50th anniversary celebration will kick off at 9 a.m. on Sunday at 3935 Belle Aire Lane, Downers Grove.

For more information, visit www.belleairepta.com/the-bulldog-fun-run.
