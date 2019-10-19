Best Buddies holds 4th annual gala

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Best Buddies Illinois held its fourth annual fundraising event, the Champion of the Year gala, Friday night.
The nonprofit organization is dedicated to creating opportunities for one-on-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
ABC7's Mark Rivera served as the event's emcee. The gala was held at Theater on the Lake.
