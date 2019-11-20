Black McDonald's operators kick off annual turkey giveaway Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Black McDonald's Operators kick off their 19th Annual Turkey Giveaway Wednesday.
The Food for the Body and Spirit program is a community outreach effort serving families in need.
Wednesday's giveaway begins at 8 a.m. at the McDonald's at 6560 S. Stony Island Ave.
Thursday's giveaway will take place at 9560 S. Halsted Street, Friday's will take place at 3200 W. Roosevelt Rd. and Saturday's giveaway will take place at 3639 169th Street in Hammond, Ind. The giveaways start at 8 a.m. each day.
The Black McDonald's Operators will distribute 2,000 turkeys, 500 at each location. Each event is first-come, first served and only one turkey will be given per-household.
For more information, visit bmoachicagoland.org.
