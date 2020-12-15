Community & Events

Black Owned: Raven Smith quit day job to launch Crystal Clear Tutoring

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- All week ABC 7 is featuring Chicago area business that are Black Owned.

Tuesday's feature is Raven Smith's Crystal Clear Tutoring.

With a degree in Chemistry, Smith started tutoring students in her spare time. It went so well she quit her day job and launched the business.

"I took a leap of faith and said you know what it's going to be me, and I wrote my letter of resignation gave it to my boss and went from there," said Smith.

Smith is celebrating her one-year anniversary of launching CCT's Online academy.

"We didn't have a brick-and-mortar location, so tutors throughout the Chicagoland area were hired, in order to be able to serve students across the city.," said Smith. "In 2019, I began seeking ways to make tutoring more accessible for students, without the hassle of traveling."

Smith said it's great to see her students move on to college and their careers.

"The most fulfilling part is just to see my students succeed, to see our journey come full circle," said Smith.. "Not only do I get to see the progress of the students learning of what they need to learn, but I get to see who they become."
