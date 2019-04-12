Black Women's Expo opens at McCormick Place

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2019 Black Women's Expo opened Friday at McCormick Place.The event is designed to inspire and empower African-American women. The Expo is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.The Expo offers something for people from all generations, including educational seminars. Small business representatives will also be on hand to show off their wares.Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot helped to cut the ribbon to open the event.The Black Women's Expo runs through Sunday. ABC7 is a proud sponsor of this event.