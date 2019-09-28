BraveHearts holds 20 mile horseride for veterans through Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- To combat the growing epidemic of veteran suicide, BraveHearts, an equine rehabilitation program for veterans, will bring its Trail to Zero ride to Chicago on Saturday.
Fourteen veterans who have participated in BraveHearts services will ride horses on a 20-mile route through Chicago, representing the average 20 veterans who commit suicide every day, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
The ride begins at 9 a.m. at Washington Park in Chicago, heads north and then back down south to Soldier Field.
For route information, click here.
To learn more about BraveHearts, visit www.braveheartsriding.org/
