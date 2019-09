BraveHearts holds 20 mile horseride for veterans through Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- To combat the growing epidemic of veteran suicide, BraveHearts , an equine rehabilitation program for veterans, will bring itsride to Chicago on Saturday.Fourteen veterans who have participated in BraveHearts services will ride horses on a 20-mile route through Chicago, representing the average 20 veterans who commit suicide every day, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.The ride begins at 9 a.m. at Washington Park in Chicago, heads north and then back down south to Soldier Field.For route information, click here. To learn more about BraveHearts, visit www.braveheartsriding.org/