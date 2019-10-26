Community & Events

Bunker Labs helps veterans become successful entrepreneurs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Transitioning from the military to civilian life can be overwhelming, but one organization is helping veterans overcome that obstacle.

Bunker Labs is a national network of veteran entrepreneurs dedicated to helping new veteran entrepreneurs start their own businesses.

They are committed to seeing that every entrepreneur in the veteran community has the network, tools, and resources they need to start their own business. Bunker Labs is holding a networking event in Chicago called Bunker Connec.

Brian Zielinski from Bunker Labs and business owner Patryk Stanczak joined ABC7 to talk about this opportunity for veterans and their families.

Name of event: Bunker Connect
Date: October 30th, 2019

Hours: 5:30 - 7:30 PM
Address: 1871 (The Merchandise Mart,
