Catholic Charities organizes fine dining experience for veterans, homeless in Oak Brook

By Jesse Kirsch
OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Veterans, seniors and some homeless families received VIP treatment Sunday at the 12th annual Catholic Charities Luncheon.

Gibsons Bar and Steakhouse in Oak Brook served meals to more than 400 people Sunday.

Gibsons said everything from the food to the wait staff's time was fully donated by the restaurant and its partners.

Jakiyrah Winfield, 12, and her friends from the Austin neighborhood's Peace Corner Youth Center attended the event.

"It's actually pretty nice, and then I get to be with my friends," Winfield said.

Winfield said she was inspired watching so many volunteer their time.

"When I grow up, I want to do the same, help others," Winfield said.
