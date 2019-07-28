YORKVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- It's National Waterpark Day and Raging Waves is Illinois' largest waterpark and the perfect destination for guests of all ages to enjoy Chicagoland summertime.
The family-owned and operated destination first opened to the public in 2008. Sitting on 58 spacious acres, Raging Waves is the perfect place for a day trip, extended summer excursion, birthday parties, youth group outing, scout gatherings and family reunions.
Event Information: National Waterpark Day at Raging Waves
Date: Sunday, July 28
Address: 4000 N. Bridge St, Yorkville
Hours: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Admission:
General admission for Adults and Children over 48 Inches: $32.99
Children under 48 Inches: $19.99
For more information about Raging Waves, visit www.ragingwaves.com.
Celebrate National Waterpark Day at Raging Waves
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News