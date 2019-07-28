Community & Events

Celebrate National Waterpark Day at Raging Waves

By Rachel Davis
YORKVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- It's National Waterpark Day and Raging Waves is Illinois' largest waterpark and the perfect destination for guests of all ages to enjoy Chicagoland summertime.

The family-owned and operated destination first opened to the public in 2008. Sitting on 58 spacious acres, Raging Waves is the perfect place for a day trip, extended summer excursion, birthday parties, youth group outing, scout gatherings and family reunions.

Event Information: National Waterpark Day at Raging Waves

Date: Sunday, July 28

Address: 4000 N. Bridge St, Yorkville

Hours: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Admission:
General admission for Adults and Children over 48 Inches: $32.99

Children under 48 Inches: $19.99

For more information about Raging Waves, visit www.ragingwaves.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsyorkvillesummeramusement parkpoolfamily
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
CPD investigating second alligator possibly found in Humboldt Park lagoon
Fallen officers honored during Ride to Remember
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
1 dead, 11 wounded in shooting at Brooklyn community event
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
Show More
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Family Health & Fitness Fair to offer free health screenings and family activities
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News