"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" debuts Tuesday at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago.The show, based on the famous book by Roald Dahl, follows Charlie and his grandpa as they get a tour of a magical candy factory. It's a story that has touched many generations.Noah Weisberg, who plays "Willy Wonka" in the show, visited the ABC7 studio to talk about the show.The show plays in Chicago through Oct. 21.It's a show good for all ages.Tickets start at $22.For more information, CLICK HERE.