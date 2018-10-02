COMMUNITY & EVENTS

'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' debuts at Oriental Theatre in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" runs Oct. 2-21 at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago.

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" debuts Tuesday at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago.

The show, based on the famous book by Roald Dahl, follows Charlie and his grandpa as they get a tour of a magical candy factory. It's a story that has touched many generations.

Noah Weisberg, who plays "Willy Wonka" in the show, visited the ABC7 studio to talk about the show.

The show plays in Chicago through Oct. 21.

It's a show good for all ages.

Tickets start at $22.

For more information, CLICK HERE.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventstheater
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Large-scale t-shirt celebrates Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday
Mario Tricoci Salon opens on Misericordia Campus
Grandfather spends retirement rocking sick babies in intensive care
Beyonce and Jay-Z scholarship winner
More Community & Events
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Jason Van Dyke Trial: Van Dyke expected to testify Tuesday afternoon
Wis. pizza delivery man calls 911 after kidnapped woman mouths 'help me'
Man shot on bike path is Rogers Park's 2nd fatal shooting in 2 days
The 'Sunday Scaries' are a thing
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Packages that may contain ricin found on Pentagon grounds
UPS to hire more than 4,000 Chicago area seasonal workers
Pritzker's toilet removal a 'scheme to defraud,' inspector general's report says
Show More
Florida man accused of trying to buy girl, 8, for $200K
24 Illinois schools receive National Blue Ribbon honor
Brett Kavanaugh's former Yale classmate speaks out
Murder victim's Fitbit leads to alleged killer, her stepfather
3 killed, including 3-year-old boy, killed in Englewood crash ID'd
More News