"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" debuts Tuesday at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago.
The show, based on the famous book by Roald Dahl, follows Charlie and his grandpa as they get a tour of a magical candy factory. It's a story that has touched many generations.
Noah Weisberg, who plays "Willy Wonka" in the show, visited the ABC7 studio to talk about the show.
The show plays in Chicago through Oct. 21.
It's a show good for all ages.
Tickets start at $22.
