CHICAGO (WLS) -- The third edition of the Chicago Architecture Biennial opens to the public Thursday.
Organizers hope these exhibitions will get people to understand the legacy and impact of architecture in Chicago.
More than 80 artists and architects from 20 countries have created pieces and some works will be displayed at various locations around the city.
"Biennials offer a unique opportunity both to reflect on the state of the field and to commission new work that pushes on the boundaries of where we are and looks towards where we are going," noted Yesomi Umolu, Graham Foundation Artistic Director, Chicago Architecture Biennial. "Our goal with ...and other such stories was to find inspiration in the built environment of Chicago that would spur a conversation and exploration globally on how architecture reflects and influences our experiences, rights, memories, and aspirations. We are excited to present the projects the contributors created and continue this conversation with citizens of all ages in Chicago and visitors to the city."
The Biennial is free and it opens at 10 a.m. at the Chicago Cultural Center and runs through January.
For more information, visit chicagoarchitecturebiennial.org.
Chicago Architecture Biennial opens Thursday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More