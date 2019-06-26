building a better chicago

Find your cause: Chicago Cares offers volunteer opportunities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Since 1991, Chicago Cares has been mobilizing volunteers to build a stronger, more unified Chicago.

Running the city's largest corporate volunteer program, the organization hosts hundreds of volunteer projects free to the public each month.

CEO of Chicago Cares, Jenne Myers, joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to tell us more about their opportunities and encourages everyone to "find your cause."
