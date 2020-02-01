Chicago clean energy forum on West Side offers opportunity for public input

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local clean energy activists are providing the public an opportunity Saturday to listen, learn and weigh in on how Chicago moves forward with its renewable energy plan.The Ready for 100 Chicago Collective is hosting a community forum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Hatchery on the West Side, located at 135 N. Kedzie Ave.The forum kicks off the community engagement campaign for the process of moving toward 100% renewable electricity in Chicago by 2035. City Council passed a clean energy resolution last year, which also promised to electrify the bus fleet by 2040, the collective said.Over the next six months, Ready for 100 will be gathering input for the transition.Those who cannot attend Saturday's forum but want to get involved should email rf100chicagocollective@gmail.com.