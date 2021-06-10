LGBTQ+ Pride

2nd Drag March for Change Chicago planned for Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After the murder of George Floyd last year Jo MaMa organized the Drag March for Change.

"I was just like let's do this. Let's get all my drag brothers and sisters together and try to make a change," they said.

The march brought thousands of people together on the North Side in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. MaMa is now organizing another march Sunday afternoon beginning at Belmont and Halsted.

"We are still being shot down in the streets. We are still being treated as second class citizens and now people are paying attention. There really seems to be hope," they said.

This year organizers are pushing for cutting the Chicago Police Department budget and investing more in social services and community programs. They also want uniformed police officers banned at Pride festivities.

Organizers said it's important for members of the LGBTQI+ community to speak up about racial injustices.

"We have always been the trailblazers. We have always been the front runners. We are the ones that shake things up and make the change. We are also extremely creative," MaMa said.

Tatyana Chante, who is one the Drag March for Change organizers, said that bringing about change takes time.

"I'm hoping that people realize last year wasn't just a one off, one and done," he said. "This is a continuation. This is going to take work."

MaMa said drag is not required for the march and all allies are welcome to participate.
