'Brushes With Cancer' exhibit showcases artwork representing journeys with disease

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago exhibit is showcasing works of art that represent someone's personal journey with cancer.

Twist Out Cancer's 7th annual Brushes With Cancer art exhibit and gala was held in the city on Saturday night.

Artists are matched with people who have been touched by cancer.

One of the paintings in the exhibit showed a zebra standing in a field of dandelions in front of the Brooklyn Bridge. It celebrates the life of Brooklyn Harrington, who died of cancer at the age of 2. Her mother was overwhelmed by how the painting turned out.

"Literally with every stroke of the brush, her story was told," she said.

Marjorie Kerr was honored with the Shawn Strong Award at the event.
