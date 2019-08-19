Chicago hair salon raffles off wigs for patients battling cancer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hair salon on the Near West Side is helping cancer patients who are either under-insured or without insurance.Rage Hair Salon held a raffle on Sunday to benefit patients battling cancer at Mount Sinai Hospital.The salon offered up a suite of prizes that included a free wigs, White Sox tickets and a stay at the Hotel Felix.B.A.E Hair Extensions, LLC was also providing cranial prosthesis and teaching how to care for medical wigs.The salon hoped to make an impact on the lives of women and men surviving cancer, while bringing the community together to celebrate them.