Chicago St. Patrick's Day celebrations ranked number 1, study says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Want to have the most fun for St. Patrick's Day? Stay right here! Chicago ranks number one when it comes to St. Patrick's Day celebrations.That's according to a new survey just released by Wallet Hub.The survey looked at things like Irish pubs and restaurants per-capita, lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick's Day as well as hotel options and the weather forecast.Chicago will dye the Chicago River green and host its annual St. Patrick Day's Parade on Saturday, March 14. You can see the parade live here on ABC7 at noon.