Chicagoans host seminar addressing hate crimes against Asian-Americans in wake of deadly Atlanta shooting rampage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's been less than a week since the tragic deaths of Asian-American women at the hands of white shooter sparking a nation-wide debate over hate crimes against the greater Asian American community."Since the outbreak of COVID-19 and even before that the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander community) community has been a target of unfair blame, discrimination and violence," said Jan Zheng, President, Chinese American Association of Greater Chicago.Stop AAPI Hate reported at least 3,800 anti-Asian racist incidents, mostly against women, in the past year."The crime wave against Chinese American community has increased the past year. People literally telling their family members to stay in and stay away," said Zheng.Saturday, the Chinese American Association of Greater Chicago hosted a seminar moderated by ABC 7's Judy Hsu with top city and state political and law enforcement leaders in hopes to unveil what have been seen as overlooked issues within the AAPI community."The number of hate incidents reported represents only a small fraction of numbers of hate crime that actually occurred. This shows how vulnerable Asian Americans are to discrimination," said Zheng.Representatives from the Chicago Police Department and Cook County Sheriff's Office spoke on their existing and ongoing efforts to connect with the AAPI community to better encourage reporting of possible crimes, including breaking language barriers by hiring native speaking officers and adding security cameras to different neighborhoods.