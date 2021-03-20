asian american

Chicagoans host seminar addressing hate crimes against Asian-Americans in wake of deadly Atlanta shooting rampage

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's been less than a week since the tragic deaths of Asian-American women at the hands of white shooter sparking a nation-wide debate over hate crimes against the greater Asian American community.

"Since the outbreak of COVID-19 and even before that the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander community) community has been a target of unfair blame, discrimination and violence," said Jan Zheng, President, Chinese American Association of Greater Chicago.

Stop AAPI Hate reported at least 3,800 anti-Asian racist incidents, mostly against women, in the past year.

"The crime wave against Chinese American community has increased the past year. People literally telling their family members to stay in and stay away," said Zheng.

Saturday, the Chinese American Association of Greater Chicago hosted a seminar moderated by ABC 7's Judy Hsu with top city and state political and law enforcement leaders in hopes to unveil what have been seen as overlooked issues within the AAPI community.

"The number of hate incidents reported represents only a small fraction of numbers of hate crime that actually occurred. This shows how vulnerable Asian Americans are to discrimination," said Zheng.

RELATED: Chicago's Asian Americans feel unsafe due to COVID-19 related hate crimes

EMBED More News Videos

Some Asian American communities in Chicago feel unsafe amid COVID-19 related hate crimes.



Representatives from the Chicago Police Department and Cook County Sheriff's Office spoke on their existing and ongoing efforts to connect with the AAPI community to better encourage reporting of possible crimes, including breaking language barriers by hiring native speaking officers and adding security cameras to different neighborhoods.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagogeorgiachinatownlogan squaredeadly shootinghate crimeasian americanshooting rampageu.s. & worldasian chamberpolice
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASIAN AMERICAN
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Asian women say shootings point to relentless, racist tropes
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
'20/20' special to examine hate crimes against Asian Americans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police officer shot in South Austin; suspect in custody
Cubs prospect arrested with 21 lbs of meth, oxycodone pills in team duffle bag
Boy, 5, killed in Englewood crash after car jumps curb: CPD
Mother of four survives heart failure after childbirth
IL reports 1,962 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
Cabrini Green mural celebrates organization helping local kids
Chicago Weather: Clear, quiet, not as chilly Saturday night
Show More
Miami sets 8 p.m. curfew after spring break crowds, fights
Teen convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in Kenosha
CDC: Women more likely to have serious side effects from COVID vaccine
Plans solidify for 93rd Oscars: No Zoom, no sweatshirts
Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat
More TOP STORIES News